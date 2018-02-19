Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 6, 2018

Mortgages filed February 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 6, 2018                     70   Brockport KEHL, LYDIA & PRALLER, TRAVIS Property Address: 74 ROOT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9717 Lender: TAMMY PRALLER Amount: $176,800.00 MASSARE, KEVIN A Property Address: 12 GOLDENHILL LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9663 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $189,050.00 RYAN, CANDRA & SMITH, CAITLIN M Property Address: 5550 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9621 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $102,999.00   East Rochester FRANCHER, JOSEPH D ...

