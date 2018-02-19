Nicolette Zane | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces a new hire to the company. Nicolette Zane has joined the company as the executive assistant to the president. Zane has more than five years of administrative experience and will utilize her expertise in communication, technology, project management, and business administration to support HR Works’ president and employees.

Zane holds a Bachelor of Science degree in interior design from Bowling Green State University. She lives in Pittsford with her husband.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.