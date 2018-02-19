Nisha Fontaine | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces Nisha Fontaine has joined the firm as counsel. Fontaine focuses her practice on assisting individuals, small businesses and large corporations with strategically navigating the U.S. immigration process. Having developed an understanding of her client’s short-term and long-term goals and objectives and being cognizant of her client’s ancillary concerns regarding costs, timing and family related issues, Fontaine is able to offer both employment-based and family-based options, including waivers, to help her clients achieve their goals. In a climate where agencies are consistently raising the burden on applicants, Fontaine is also able to effectively advocate for her clients before the Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR), as well as filing appeals with the Administrative Appeals Office (AAO) and Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA).

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.