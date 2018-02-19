Rina Sherman | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces promotions within the company. Rina Sherman has been promoted to a senior affirmative action data analyst. Sherman has over two years of experience cleansing data, analyzing data and creating presentations. She will leverage her expertise to support HR Works’ affirmative action services department.

Sherman holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the State College at Brockport. She lives in Rochester.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.