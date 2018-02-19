Thomas Fennell | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announced Thomas Fennell has been promoted to senior associate at the firm. Fennell focuses his practice in the area of commercial real estate transactions, including sales and acquisitions, financings, project development, contract review and related real property title matters. His experience includes representing local, regional and national developers, including owners of office parks, shopping centers and multifamily apartment complexes. In addition, Fennell contributes to the firm’s commercial leasing practice group.

