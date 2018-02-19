Valerie Kolossovsky | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces a promotion within the company. Valerie Kolossovsky has been promoted to a senior leave and benefits coordinator. Kolossovsky will leverage her expertise in client benefits administration services for leave and COBRA administration in addition to new employee training, new client implementations and overall client management to support HR Works’ benefits administration services department.

Kolossovsky holds a bachelor’s Degree in human resources management from St. John Fisher College. She lives in Rochester New York.

