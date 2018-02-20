Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 7, 2018                     63   Brighton SEYMOUR, ALBERT Z to LEWIS, RACHELLE  et ano Property Address: 208 S LANDING ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11982  Page: 395 Tax Account: 138.05-2-69 Full Sale Price: $215,000 REGAN, SUZANNE S to REGAN, BERNADETTE A et ano Property Address: 111 WESTLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11982  Page: 132 Tax Account: 136.12-2-77 Full Sale Price: $225,000   Clarkson JUDD, ERICA  et ano to FLAHERTY, BRIAN  ...

