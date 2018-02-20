Fourth Department – Fracking: U.S. Energy Development Corporation v. Superior Well Services

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Fracking Manufacturing liability – Indemnification U.S. Energy Development Corporation v. Superior Well Services CA 17-00707 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages allegedly sustained when the defendant-third-party plaintiff improperly preformed hydraulic fracturing operations on 97 natural gas wells owned by the plaintiff. The ...