Fourth Department – Fracking: U.S. Energy Development Corporation v. Superior Well Services

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Fracking Manufacturing liability – Indemnification U.S. Energy Development Corporation v. Superior Well Services CA 17-00707 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages allegedly sustained when the defendant-third-party plaintiff improperly preformed hydraulic fracturing operations on 97 natural gas wells owned by the plaintiff. The ...

