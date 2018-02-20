Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Municipal bond investment yields significant after-tax return

Money Management: Municipal bond investment yields significant after-tax return

By: Daniel Lippincott February 20, 2018 0

Closed-end funds offer investors many advantages not available through other investment vehicles. Among the advantages are broad diversification, professional management, liquidity, efficient portfolio management and, most importantly, the opportunity to buy at a discount to the net asset value of the fund. Additionally, one particularly unique advantage of the closed-end fund format is the term-trust ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo