Mortgages filed February 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 7, 2018                     55   Brighton LEWIS, RACHELLE & LEWIS, ROBERT H Property Address: 208 LANDING RD APT BRIGHTO, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3534 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $193,500.00 HURA-SMITH, CELIA & SMITH, KIRK R Property Address: 2475 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3024 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $35,000.00   East Rochester LANE, MARCIA J Property Address: 306 MCKINLEY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2216 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

