Don't Miss
Home / Law / NYC rape case prompts calls to close police sex loophole

NYC rape case prompts calls to close police sex loophole

By: The Associated Press David Klepper February 20, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The 18-year-old woman was driving with two friends near Coney Island in September when the two plainclothes detectives pulled her over and found marijuana. The officers released the two male passengers, handcuffed the woman and told her she was under arrest, prosecutors say. Then, investigators say, detectives Eddie Martins and Richard Hall ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo