Struggle continues for female attorneys

A seven-woman panel at a CLE called “Female Success in the Legal Profession” shared war stories about gender bias, sexism and outright sexual harassment during a two-hour program about the battle for respect and equal status in the office and the courtroom.

The group of veteran female attorneys explained how they achieved success despite the obstacles, sometimes by either ignoring them or confronting them head-on, while learning to exude self-confidence and engage in poised self-promotion.

“When I started out I never understood how the men who had the same or less experience than me had so much confidence in front of a jury and were able to walk up there and say things and do things,” said Jill Paperno, first assistant Monroe County Public Defender.

“Over time, the way that I developed greater confidence was to just learn the material better. I always felt like I had to really be on top of every aspect of every case I was working with, and I think that really helped me,” Paperno said.

In addition to Paperno, the panelists at the Feb. 14 CLE at the Monroe County Bar Association’s Rubin Center for Education included:

Monroe County Bar Association President Jill Cicero

Erika Duthiers, assistant vice president for compliance and ethics and deputy general counsel at Rochester Institute of Technology

Heidi Schult Gregory, an attorney at Harris Beach PLLC

Arline Santiago, senior vice president and general counsel for ESL Federal Credit Union

Appellate Division of state Supreme Court Justice Nancy E. Smith

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Lee, moderator

When Paperno first started doing criminal defense work more than 30 years ago, there weren’t many women in the field.

“The establishment didn’t really know what to do with us,” she said.

“If you were advocating in court you would get criticized, either by the judge, or you would be handled differently. You’d get called up to the bench and be scolded for things that men got away with routinely,” she said.

Early in her career, Smith said a male judge made a joke at her expense by handing her a $5 bill in front of a group of male attorneys and said: “Here Nancy, this is for last night.”

Even female attorney colleagues gossiped that she was getting promoted because she was sleeping with her boss.

“Those kinds of things were probably the most difficult because you had to hold your head up high and know that you were getting promotions on your merit,” Smith said.

Smith still experiences sexism even when she hears cases as an appellate justice of the Fourth Department, where lawyers frequently grant greater deference to her male colleagues who have served less time on the court.

“The men that sit in the middle and are in charge — they keep control of that courtroom and keep things moving and are considered efficient and good at what they do,” she said.

“I, on the other hand, get feedback that I’m bossy, I’m rude.”

Duthiers, who noted she is often the only black female in a meeting, makes a concerted effort to fit in professionally. One way she does that is to avoid talking about her children, even though she hears men often talk about their children.

“I feel that the perception would have been that I was unavailable or that I didn’t take what I was doing seriously,” she said.

Most of the panelists said they have benefited from the support of a mentor to help them navigate the difficult terrain they face as female lawyers.

“I heard this phrase many years ago and I adopted it: Lift as you climb. It’s incumbent upon all of us to help those in this profession, as you’re climbing in your professional journey, you need to lift those coming up, and that’s gender neutral,” Santiago said.

“I think it’s very much helped us as a female in this profession because, without that lift, without that support, I just think there will be a lot of bumpier paths.”

Gregory told the audience not to wait to be offered a promotion, or hesitate to tout your abilities to a client.

“You are going to have to promote yourself. You’re going to have to figure out ways in which you can advocate for yourself,” Gregory said.

It’s important to be comfortable with telling others that you are good at what you do and why. If it doesn’t come naturally, prepare an “elevator speech-type presentation” that you can rely on when dealing with clients or when you introduce yourself at business meetings, Cicero said.

“Find a way that you can say it that doesn’t make you uncomfortable, but says, ‘Yeah, I’m good at this,’” Cicero said.