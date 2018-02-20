Don't Miss
Thomas dissents from Supreme Court decision not to review Calif. gun law

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES February 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a request from gun rights activists to examine California's 10-day waiting period for firearm sales, prompting Justice Clarence Thomas to say his colleagues are turning the Second Amendment into a "disfavored right." Thomas was alone among the justices to note his dissent from the court's refusal to ...

