Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump urges GOP to fight Pennsylvania’s congressional map

Trump urges GOP to fight Pennsylvania’s congressional map

By: The Associated Press MARC LEVY February 20, 2018 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. — President Donald Trump on Tuesday encouraged Republicans to fight Pennsylvania's new court-imposed map of congressional districts, issued a day earlier in a move expected to improve Democrats' chances at chipping away at the GOP's U.S. House majority. Trump tweeted that Republicans should challenge the new map of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts all the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo