Deeds filed February 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 8, 2018                     38   Brighton POBBORAVSKY, IRVING  to IRVING POBBORAVSKY REVOCABLE TRUST et ano Property Address: 835 CRITTENDEN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11982  Page: 545 Tax Account: 148.14-3-3 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili FISHER, DAVID A et ano to FISHER, MARY N Property Address: 47 UNION STATION ROAD, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11982  Page: 668 Tax Account: 158.01.2.12 Full Sale Price: $1   East Rochester DUKES, NANCY J to DUKES, ...

