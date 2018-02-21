Don't Miss
Doing Business As for February 8, 2018

February 21, 2018

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   CANDACES CENTER OF LOVE 100 MARYLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Principal: GRAHAM, CANDACE ALISE 69 LAPHAM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 DAS BRUTE 128 NEWTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

