Inventory of available homes dropped even further in Monroe County

By: Daily Record Staff Kevin Oklobzija February 21, 2018 0

Monroe County has the lowest inventory of available homes for sale of any county in the state, according to January data from the New York State Association of Realtors. There was just a 1.4-month supply of homes for sale in Monroe County in January, down from 1.8. A 6.0- to 6.5-month supply is considered to be ...

