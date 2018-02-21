Matrimonial Matters: Probate case interprets prenuptial requirements

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Ruling in an estate dispute, the Second Department Appellate Division addressed an unanswered question from a Court of Appeals decision regarding prenuptial agreements. Matter of Koegel, (2018 NY Slip Op 00833). In Galetta v. Galetta, the Court of Appeals ruled that a defective acknowledgement invalidated a prenuptial agreement. (21 NY3d 186, 2013). However, the Court ...