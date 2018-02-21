Don't Miss
Matrimonial Matters: Probate case interprets prenuptial requirements

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft February 21, 2018 0

Ruling in an estate dispute, the Second Department Appellate Division addressed an unanswered question from a Court of Appeals decision regarding prenuptial agreements. Matter of Koegel, (2018 NY Slip Op 00833). In Galetta v. Galetta, the Court of Appeals ruled that a defective acknowledgement invalidated a prenuptial agreement. (21 NY3d 186, 2013). However, the Court ...

