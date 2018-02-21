Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 8, 2018

Mortgages filed February 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 8, 2018                     42   East Rochester DUKES, KATHLEEN M Property Address: 116 WILLIAMS ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1844 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $90,000.00   Fairport MACARTNEY, KATHLEEN A & MACARTNEY, RONALD T Property Address: 49 OLD POST RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2921 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $141,747.00 DAVIS, JENNIFER L & DAVIS, ROBERT W Property Address: 41 BROOKSIDE DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2232 Lender: ...

