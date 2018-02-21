Suit accuses county of false arrest

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Chili man has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Monroe County and the Sheriff’s Office for being charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs even though blood tests were negative. In the complaint filed Friday, plaintiff Joseph J. Arieno claims false arrest and violation of his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment ...