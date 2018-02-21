Don't Miss
Home / Law / Suit accuses county of false arrest

Suit accuses county of false arrest

Man arrested despite negative tests

By: Bennett Loudon February 21, 2018 0

A Chili man has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Monroe County and the Sheriff’s Office for being charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs even though blood tests were negative. In the complaint filed Friday, plaintiff Joseph J. Arieno claims false arrest and violation of his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment ...

