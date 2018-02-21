Victoria Hahn | Goldberg Segalla

Goldberg Segalla announces the addition of associate Victoria Hahn to the firm’s workers’ compensation practice group. Hahn recently graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School and was admitted to the New York State bar.

Hahn assists New York-based employers, insurers and third-party administrators facing a wide variety of workers’ compensation claims, and represents them before the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board.

Hahn earned a B.A. in history at Buffalo State College and an M.A. in international trade from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Simultaneously attending the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School, Hahn earned her J.D. with a concentration in cross-border legal studies.

