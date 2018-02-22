Advocate’s View: The fallacy of privacy: discovery of ‘private’ social media content in the wake of Forman v. Henkin

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Introduction There is something about social media that causes people to instinctively share, post and tweet whatever is on their mind (ask Donald Trump). As a result, social media accounts are a potential evidentiary goldmine for litigation attorneys (ask Robert Mueller). While the courts’ treatment of publicly shared posts, tweets and photographs is a relatively straightforward ...