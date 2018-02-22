Don't Miss
Advocate’s View: The fallacy of privacy: discovery of ‘private’ social media content in the wake of Forman v. Henkin

By: Daily Record Staff Kamran F. Hashmi February 22, 2018 0

Introduction There is something about social media that causes people to instinctively share, post and tweet whatever is on their mind (ask Donald Trump). As a result, social media accounts are a potential evidentiary goldmine for litigation attorneys (ask Robert Mueller). While the courts’ treatment of publicly shared posts, tweets and photographs is a relatively straightforward ...

