Claire Fallone | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Claire Fallone has joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as counsel in the firm’s corporate practice group and Rochester office.

Fallone has practiced nationally and internationally with particular expertise providing legal counsel in the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment industry. She has negotiated and advised clients on licensing and distribution, marketing and communications, e-commerce and other service agreements as well as advised clients on a wide variety of intellectual property and information technology matters, and negotiated with major fashion brands and publishers in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Most recently in private practice, Fallone previously served as senior director, legal at Tommy Hilfiger U.S.A. Inc., and practiced at Mayer Brown in New York City and at Allen & Overy in London and Milan. She graduated from the University of Durham in Durham, England before receiving her postgraduate diploma in legal practice from the University of Law in Guildford, England.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.