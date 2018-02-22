Claire Lampanaro | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces the hiring of Claire Lampanaro as a leave and benefits coordinator. Lampanaro has more than three years of HR experience and will leverage her expertise in payroll processing, benefits administration and HRIS technology to support HR Works’ benefits administration services department.

Lampanaro holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Roberts Wesleyan College. She resides in Rochester.

