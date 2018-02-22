Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 9, 2018                     78   Chili FABER CONSTRUCTION CO INC to SANTOLERI, GIOVANNI  et ano Property Address: 22 FLINTON RUN, CHILI 14428 Liber: 11983  Page: 445 Tax Account: 159.01-2-16 Full Sale Price: $294,205 ARTHUR C PROUTY TRUST DATED MAY 11 2016 et ano to LABARRE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 11 IRVINGTON DRIVE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11983  Page: 319 Tax Account: 131.16-3-68 Full Sale Price: $110,000   Gates JACKPMORGANE LLC ...

