Environmental Law: Not in my backyard? Article 10 and the siting of electric generating facilities

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The proposal to locate a waste-to-energy facility on the former Seneca Army Depot in the Town of Romulus in Seneca County has reignited interest in New York State’s uneven approach to local control over the siting of “locally undesirable land uses.” There has been a string of court decisions confirming local authority to use zoning ...