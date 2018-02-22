Don't Miss
Environmental Law: Not in my backyard? Article 10 and the siting of electric generating facilities

Environmental Law: Not in my backyard? Article 10 and the siting of electric generating facilities

By: Ronald G. Hull February 22, 2018 0

The proposal to locate a waste-to-energy facility on the former Seneca Army Depot in the Town of Romulus in Seneca County has reignited interest in New York State’s uneven approach to local control over the siting of “locally undesirable land uses.” There has been a string of court decisions confirming local authority to use zoning ...

