Irondequoit man arrested on child porn charges

Irondequoit man arrested on child porn charges

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018 0

An Irondequoit man has been arrested on federal child pornography charges. Richard Wolfe, 60, has been charged with receipt and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Wolfe faces a possible mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, plus a $250,000 fine. In March 2016, a Canadian law ...

