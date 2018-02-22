Irondequoit man arrested on child porn charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Irondequoit man has been arrested on federal child pornography charges. Richard Wolfe, 60, has been charged with receipt and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Wolfe faces a possible mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, plus a $250,000 fine. In March 2016, a Canadian law ...