Matthew Eldred | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Matthew Eldred has joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as an associate in the firm’s corporate practice group and Rochester office.

Eldred assists regional and national businesses and investors with matters ranging from mergers and acquisitions, business entity formation and organization to restructuring and reorganizations. He represents business entities in negotiating contract terms and preparation of standard and unique agreements, including personal guaranties, leases, license agreements and assignments, necessary in addressing daily operational challenges.

Most recently an associate at Harris Beach PLLC, Eldred graduated from SUNY College of Technology at Alfred and earned his law degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

