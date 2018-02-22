Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 9, 2018

Mortgages filed February 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 9, 2018                     71   Brockport LEE, MICHAEL Property Address: 19 LANCET WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2507 Lender: JAMES L COONAN Amount: $120,000.00 WILLIAMS, DARRYL S Property Address: 57 LIBERTY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1629 Lender: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC Amount: $21,324.45   Churchville PALERMO, JOSEPH A Property Address: 1663 ATTRIDGE RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9411 Lender: SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOODS LLC Amount: $38,178.01   Fairport SALZMAN, TODD A Property Address: 50 MISTY PINE RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2630 Lender: CITIZENS ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo