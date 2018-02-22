Don't Miss
Home / News / Niagara County man sentenced for child porn and cyberstalking

Niagara County man sentenced for child porn and cyberstalking

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018 0

A Niagara County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child porn and cyberstalking charges. Timothy Laubacker, 26, of Lockport, who was convicted of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and cyberstalking, was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. In September 2015, Laubacker ...

