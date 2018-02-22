Don't Miss
Pennsylvania congressional map battle lands in Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press MARK SCOLFORO February 22, 2018 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court. The filing made late Wednesday asked Justice Samuel Alito to intervene, saying the state Supreme Court overstepped its authority in imposing a new map. More litigation ...

