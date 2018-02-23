Allison Shannon | SWBR

Allison Shannon has been named senior associate of SWBR. Shannon serves as a project manager in SWBR’s education studio, where she manages several large projects for K-12 districts in New York, including the Rochester City School District. Shannon joined the firm in 2005 and received her bachelor’s degree in architecture and building sciences from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Shannon volunteers with the Rochester City School District’s Help Me Read program every week and resides in Shortsville.

