Dan Glading | SWBR

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2018 0

Dan Glading has been named a senior associate at SWBR. Glading focuses on the firm’s multi-family, supportive and affordable housing projects managing key projects for clients such as DePaul and Rochester Management Inc. He has been with SWBR for over eight years and will continue managing existing client relationships while generating new business opportunities for the firm. Glading continues to educate himself on sustainable design and advances in digital imaging and measuring. He earned a master’s degree in architecture from the NewSchool of Architecture & Design, as well as a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.

