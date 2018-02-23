Deeds filed February 12, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 12, 2018                  58   Brighton NIPE, ROBERT  et al to NIPE, ROBERT  et ano Property Address: 65 RHINECLIFF DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11983  Page: 654 Tax Account: 137.06-2-94 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili C&M FORWARDING COMPANY INC to 45 JETVIEW DRIVE LLC Property Address: 45 JETVIEW DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11983  Page: 627 Tax Account: 147.06-1-72 Full Sale Price: $1   Clarkson SANTONASTASO, LUIGI  to KNIGHT, GEOFFREY S et ...

