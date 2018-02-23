Don Naetzker | SWBR

Don Naetzker has been elected senior associate of SWBR. Naetzker has 35 years of experience in planning and landscape architecture. Since joining SWBR four years ago, he has implemented many of the board’s strategic initiatives including expanding the firm’s offerings in urban, revitalization and historic preservation projects regionally as landscape architecture department leader. He received a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Ball State University and resides in Pittsford.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.