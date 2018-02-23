Firms, organizations work to bring diversity to legal profession

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Robert L. Grey Jr. isn’t merely musing when he says: “Wouldn’t it be great if the legal profession led the way in creating an inclusive environment for everyone to succeed?” Rather, Grey is voicing the goal he plans to achieve as president of the Washington, D.C.-based Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, otherwise known as LCLD. Dedicated to ...