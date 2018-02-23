Don't Miss
Home / Law / Firms, organizations work to bring diversity to legal profession

Firms, organizations work to bring diversity to legal profession

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires CORREY E. STEPHENSON February 23, 2018 0

Robert L. Grey Jr. isn’t merely musing when he says: “Wouldn’t it be great if the legal profession led the way in creating an inclusive environment for everyone to succeed?” Rather, Grey is voicing the goal he plans to achieve as president of the Washington, D.C.-based Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, otherwise known as LCLD. Dedicated to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo