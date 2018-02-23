Leticia Fornataro | SWBR

Leticia Fornataro has been named a senior associate of SWBR. Fornataro is a specialist in design for senior housing communities, specifically skilled nursing, independent and assisted living, and she has assumed the role of senior project manager for key clients. Her ability to be responsive to multiple clients, maintain existing client relationships and generate new opportunities has positioned her as a trusted advisor for key clients including St. John’s Home, St. Ann’s Community, The Highlands at Pittsford and Cloverwood Senior Living. She has been at SWBR for 10 years and resides in Pittsford.

