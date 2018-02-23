Matthew Weber | SWBR

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2018 0

Matthew Weber has been elected senior associate of SWBR. Weber has 17 years of experience providing structural analysis and innovative and collaborative design solutions for educational, industrial, commercial and affordable housing projects. He serves on the firm’s finance committee and will continue providing leadership within the structural department at SWBR. Weber earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Clarkson University. He resides in Irondequoit.

