Sybil Procedure: How awareness of bias can improve advocacy

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



I have been thinking about the ways in which cognitive biases impact diversity within our profession for a while. Recently, however, I’ve started thinking about the ways cognitive biases can also help me become a better advocate. Let me explain. In 2016, my New Year’s resolution was to create a compelling and energizing CLE about implicit ...