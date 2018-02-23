Two lawsuits filed against DHD Ventures

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Ajay Glass Co. of Canandaigua and Galvin Realty Group Inc. have filed suit in New York State Supreme Court, seeking damages from DHD Ventures of Rochester in separate cases. In court papers filed on Feb. 16, Ajay Glass alleges that DHD Ventures has failed to pay $356,472.16 for work on 88 Elm St. in Rochester. The ...