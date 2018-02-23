Don't Miss
Home / Law / Two lawsuits filed against DHD Ventures

Two lawsuits filed against DHD Ventures

By: Daily Record Staff Kevin Oklobzija February 23, 2018 0

Ajay Glass Co. of Canandaigua and Galvin Realty Group Inc. have filed suit in New York State Supreme Court, seeking damages from DHD Ventures of Rochester in separate cases. In court papers filed on Feb. 16, Ajay Glass alleges that DHD Ventures has failed to pay $356,472.16 for work on 88 Elm St. in Rochester. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo