Corporations Doing Business As for February 12, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. SOTOS AUTO & CYCLE ENTERPRISE Address: 1460 HUDSON AVENUE SUITE 38, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 OLVER KORTS Address: 100 OFFICE PARK WAY, PITTSFORD, NY 14534 REA DESIGNS Address: 19 WELLESLEY STREET APT. 2, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 CRAWFORD BASEMENTS Address: 148 WEST ...