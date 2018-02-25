Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for February 12, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for February 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2018 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   SOTOS  AUTO   & CYCLE ENTERPRISE Address: 1460    HUDSON  AVENUE   SUITE  38, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 OLVER KORTS Address: 100 OFFICE PARK WAY, PITTSFORD, NY 14534 REA DESIGNS Address: 19 WELLESLEY STREET APT. 2, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 CRAWFORD BASEMENTS Address: 148 WEST ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo