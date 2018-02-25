Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 12, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 12, 2018

February 25, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   SAINTELIEN, TANYA 36 WILBUR STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611-2849 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 SANTOS, JOSUE 113 PINE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $288.00 SHAW, TYREKE D 65 ELK STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14615-3248 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

