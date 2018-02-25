Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 12, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   TAYLOR-STURGIS, AMIYNA 1264 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-6900 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $7,444.91 WILLIAMS, JOE N 273 REYNOLDS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo