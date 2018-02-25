Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 12, 2018

Mortgages filed February 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 12, 2018                  60   Brockport KNIGHT, GEOFFREY S & KNIGHT, LACI L Property Address: 8294 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1432 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $139,500.00   East Rochester MARTYNENKO, VLADIMIR Property Address: 312 GARFIELD AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1316 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $110,400.00   Fairport FAGEN, GREGORY & FAGEN, MARLENE A Property Address: 1140 WHITNEY RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1457 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $115,000.00 ANTHONY R ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo