Crosby Sommers | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Crosby Sommers has joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as an associate in the firm’s employee benefits and executive compensation practice group in the Rochester office.

Sommers provides advice to clients regarding compensation and benefits arrangements, including incentive compensation, equity compensation, deferred compensation, employment, retention, severance and change in control arrangements. He has advised public and private companies on employee benefit, executive compensation and tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions, securities offerings, financing transactions, financial products and private investment funds. His previous legal experience includes working with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in New York City. Sommers also helped found Liberty Avenue Middle School, a public middle school in Brooklyn.

Sommers earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

