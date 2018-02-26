Daniel Altieri | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the promotion of Daniel Altieri to the role of senior associate in the firm’s litigation practice group.

Altieri focuses his practice on commercial litigation and data security issues. His experience includes cases involving breach of contract, data breach response, trade secret protection and restrictive covenants, professional malpractice, commercial landlord/tenants lease issues and general negligence. Altieri joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2008. He is a graduate of Niagara University and received his J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School.

