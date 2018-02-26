Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed February 13, 2018

Deeds filed February 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 13, 2018                  54   Chili LOPEZ, KATHLEEN A et ano to SAMPSON, KELLY R et ano Property Address: 959 PAUL ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11984  Page: 370 Tax Account: 145.12-2-14 Full Sale Price: $126,000   East Rochester PIEPER, ARTHUR O to LOTITO, ANTHONY J Property Address: 8 DRUMORE CRESCENT E, EAST ROCHESTER 14445 Liber: 11984  Page: 447 Tax Account: 138.75-1-48 Full Sale Price: $67,500   Gates COLLIS, LEIGH J to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo