Jessica Myers | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the promotion of Jessica Myers to the role of counsel in the firm’s litigation practice group.

Myers handles a wide array of complex commercial litigation matters in the areas of construction law, contractor licensing and regulation, mechanics liens, surety and bond law and construction claims. In addition, her practice includes representation of both victims and defendants subject to investigations at both the state and federal level, where she has handled matters before the New York Attorney General and the United States Department of Justice. Prior to joining Harter Secrest & Emery in 2008, she practiced commercial litigation in Arizona and California. Myers graduated from the University of Rochester and Cornell Law School.

