Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 13, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 13, 2018

By: kellyplessinger February 26, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   DEJESUS, MAYRA I 44 MONA STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: ZWICKER & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,813.31 DIAMOND, FRED 97 PRINCE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605-2737 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 DIFRANCO, MARGARITA M 200 MYRTLEWOOD DRIVE, HENRIETTA, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo