Don't Miss
Home / Law / Microsoft fights US in high court to protect global business

Microsoft fights US in high court to protect global business

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN February 26, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Microsoft has an eye on its international customers as it confronts the Trump administration in a Supreme Court fight about turning over emails to investigators. The justices will hear arguments Tuesday over whether the company, as part of an international drug trafficking investigation, must comply with an American warrant for emails stored on a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo